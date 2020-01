ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say one person has died and another was injured in a crash in St. Petersburg Monday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Avenue South and 22nd Street South around 9 p.m.

Police said two people were rushed to the hospital. One died, and the other’s condition is unknown.

Police said the intersection would be closed until further notice.

Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES: