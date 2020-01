PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas authorities have opened a death investigation after an incident in Madeira Beach early Friday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an armed individual in the 1400 block of Miramar Avenue and found one person dead and another injured.

The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown. They’re being treated at an area hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not available.

