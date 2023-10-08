CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries following a crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Sunday afternoon.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the crash occurred at 3 p.m. Based on preliminary investigation, two motorcycles and one car were involved.

Officials said the eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours as authorities investigate the crash.

The westbound lanes were also closed for the arrival of a medical helicopter, the police department said. According to CPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released any information on how the crash occurred or the identity of the deceased individual.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.