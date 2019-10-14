PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a shooting in Dunedin left one person in critical condition on Monday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at Macalpine Place Apartments, 331 Duncan Loop West, shortly before 7 a.m.

Deputies said the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: