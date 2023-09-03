PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was aboard a yacht that was found partially sunken in the water.

The person was located and taken off the boat with no injuries.

The crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key are assisting Pinellas Fire Department with the sinking vessel.

The Coast Guard said a boom was deployed due to a reported 200 gallons of diesel on board.

As of this report, gas is steadily leaking from the boat. The yacht can reportedly hold up to 1,200 gallons of gas.

Pollution responders are on their way to the scene, as the Coast Guard works to contact the yacht’s owner.

