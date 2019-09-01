Pinellas County stays prepared as Hurricane Dorian barrels down on Bahamas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Both residents and emergency management in Pinellas County are still maintaining an eye on Hurricane Dorian.

Pinellas County Emergency Operations Manager Joe Borris isn’t breathing a sigh of relief just yet, but does say this has been a good practice for the county.

“We were able to knock some rust off from our previous activations that we haven’t had in a while and everything worked well,” he said. “Some of the improvements we made from Irma came true and everything seemed to work well.”

But it’s not just emergency operations that are staying prepared, its residents too! Resident Michael Slattery decided to load up on sandbags Sunday morning before the county closed up shop.

“Just because this one is coming through now and not affecting us, we are still pretty early in hurricane season and we want to make sure we are ready,” said Michael Slattery.

Pinellas County Commissioners also declared a state of local emergency, just in case something unpredictable was to happen. That state of local emergency will remain effective until Friday.