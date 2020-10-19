Pinellas County opens early voting, mail-in ballot drop-off locations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Early Voting began Monday morning in Pinellas County and around Tampa Bay.

There are five different early voting locations throughout Pinellas County that will be open daily, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through November 1.

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus has already seen a record number of mail-in-ballots this year for the election, and she is hoping for the same when it comes to early voting.

Here are the early voting locations in Pinellas County:

– Supervisor of Elections Office – County Courthouse – 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater, 33756

(voter parking spots will be designated in courthouse parking lots)



– Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center – 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo, 33773



– Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building – 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 33701



– The Centre of Palm Harbor – 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor 34683



– SPC Allstate Center – 3200 34th St. S, St. Petersburg, 33733

Also starting today in Pinellas County, there will be 25 different drop-off locations for mail-in voters to drop off their ballot. Five of those drop-off locations will be drive-thru locations for Pinellas County voters.

Here are the 25 drop-off locations for mail-in ballots:

Election Service Center

Drive-thru Location*

Starkey Lakes Corporate Center

13001 Starkey Road

Largo, FL 33773



Pinellas County Courthouse

315 Court St., Room 117

Clearwater, FL 33756

County Building

501 First Ave. N, (Fifth St. North entrance)

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Gulfport Neighborhood Center

Drive-thru Location*

1617 49th St. S., Gulfport

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Centre of Palm Harbor

Drive-thru Location*

1500 16th St., Palm Harbor

Monday – Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2nd, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College

Drive-thru Location*

13805 58th St. N., Clearwater

Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Tropicana Field

Drive-Thru Location*

1 Tropicana Drive, St Petersburg

Monday – Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

*weather contingent

Tarpon Springs Public Library

138 E. Lemon St., Tarpon Springs

Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Oldsmar Public Library

400 St. Petersburg Dr. E., Oldsmar

Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

St. Petersburg Main Library

3745 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

East Lake Community Library

4125 East Lake Rd., Palm Harbor

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Gulf to Bay Tax Collector Office

1663 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Seminole Community Library

9200 113th St. N., Seminole

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

James Weldon Johnson Branch Library

1059 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg

Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, NOON. – 4:00 p.m

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

North County Tax Collector Office

29399 US Hwy. 19 N., Clearwater

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Barbara S. Ponce Public Library

7770 52nd St., Pinellas Park

Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Skyway Plaza Tax Collector Office

1067 62nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Safety Harbor Public Library

101 2nd St. N., Safety Harbor

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Dunedin Library

223 Douglas Ave., Dunedin

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Largo Public Library

120 Central Park Dr., Largo

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

North Community Library

861 70th Ave N., St. Petersburg

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

St. Pete Beach Public Library

7470 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach

Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Walter Fuller Recreation Center

7891 26th Ave N., St. Petersburg

Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

Clearwater Countryside Library

2642 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater

Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday, noon – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)

SPC Allstate Center

3200 34th St. S, St. Petersburg

Monday – Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2nd, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)