Pinellas County opens early voting, mail-in ballot drop-off locations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Early Voting began Monday morning in Pinellas County and around Tampa Bay.
There are five different early voting locations throughout Pinellas County that will be open daily, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through November 1.
Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus has already seen a record number of mail-in-ballots this year for the election, and she is hoping for the same when it comes to early voting.
Here are the early voting locations in Pinellas County:
– Supervisor of Elections Office – County Courthouse – 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater, 33756
(voter parking spots will be designated in courthouse parking lots)
– Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center – 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo, 33773
– Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building – 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 33701
– The Centre of Palm Harbor – 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor 34683
– SPC Allstate Center – 3200 34th St. S, St. Petersburg, 33733
Also starting today in Pinellas County, there will be 25 different drop-off locations for mail-in voters to drop off their ballot. Five of those drop-off locations will be drive-thru locations for Pinellas County voters.
Here are the 25 drop-off locations for mail-in ballots:
Election Service Center
Drive-thru Location*
Starkey Lakes Corporate Center
13001 Starkey Road
Largo, FL 33773
Pinellas County Courthouse
315 Court St., Room 117
Clearwater, FL 33756
County Building
501 First Ave. N, (Fifth St. North entrance)
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Gulfport Neighborhood Center
Drive-thru Location*
1617 49th St. S., Gulfport
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Centre of Palm Harbor
Drive-thru Location*
1500 16th St., Palm Harbor
Monday – Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Monday, November 2nd, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College
Drive-thru Location*
13805 58th St. N., Clearwater
Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Tropicana Field
Drive-Thru Location*
1 Tropicana Drive, St Petersburg
Monday – Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
*weather contingent
Tarpon Springs Public Library
138 E. Lemon St., Tarpon Springs
Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Oldsmar Public Library
400 St. Petersburg Dr. E., Oldsmar
Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
St. Petersburg Main Library
3745 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
East Lake Community Library
4125 East Lake Rd., Palm Harbor
Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Gulf to Bay Tax Collector Office
1663 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Seminole Community Library
9200 113th St. N., Seminole
Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
James Weldon Johnson Branch Library
1059 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg
Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, NOON. – 4:00 p.m
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
North County Tax Collector Office
29399 US Hwy. 19 N., Clearwater
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Barbara S. Ponce Public Library
7770 52nd St., Pinellas Park
Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Skyway Plaza Tax Collector Office
1067 62nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Safety Harbor Public Library
101 2nd St. N., Safety Harbor
Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Dunedin Library
223 Douglas Ave., Dunedin
Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Largo Public Library
120 Central Park Dr., Largo
Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
North Community Library
861 70th Ave N., St. Petersburg
Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
St. Pete Beach Public Library
7470 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach
Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Walter Fuller Recreation Center
7891 26th Ave N., St. Petersburg
Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
Clearwater Countryside Library
2642 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater
Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday, noon – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)
SPC Allstate Center
3200 34th St. S, St. Petersburg
Monday – Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Monday, November 2nd, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(No Ballot Drop Off Election Day)