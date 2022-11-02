TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A non-certified employee with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after a domestic dispute.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, forensic science specialist Devan Machado, 26, got into a verbal argument with his fiancé at their resident in Seminole.

Police said the argument became physical and the victim sustained a contusion above her right eye.

Machado was arrested and charged with one count of domestic battery and was taken to Pinellas County Jail.

According to officials, Machado has been employed with the agency since 2019.