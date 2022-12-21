TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is opening cold night shelters on Friday and Saturday.

Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites will also serve a meal.

The follow shelters will be open to adult men and women:

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Clearwater

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



The Refuge Outreach Church Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast Address: 7790 61 st Street North, Pinellas Park Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church Address: 6330 54 th Ave. North, St. Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



WestCare Turning Point Address: 1810 5 th Ave. North, St Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.



Salvation Army Address: 1400 4 th Street South, St Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.



Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights, if space is available. Families should call 211, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc. for information about family shelters.

Shelters are open with the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 degrees or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.