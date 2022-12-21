TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is opening cold night shelters on Friday and Saturday.
Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites will also serve a meal.
The follow shelters will be open to adult men and women:
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast
- Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
- Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
- Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
- Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- The Refuge Outreach Church
- Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater
- Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
- Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast
- Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
- Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
St. Petersburg
- Northwest Presbyterian Church
- Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
- Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- WestCare Turning Point
- Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St Petersburg
- Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
- Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg
- Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.
- Salvation Army
- Address: 1400 4th Street South, St Petersburg
- Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights, if space is available. Families should call 211, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc. for information about family shelters.
Shelters are open with the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 degrees or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.