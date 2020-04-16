Pinellas County nursing home reports outbreak of COVID-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFL)A – Don Perri and his two children came up to a window at the Freedom Square nursing home on Thursday to say hello to Don’s wife.

The couple has been married for 59 years and they are from New York. Minutes after they arrived, a staff member told the family they had to leave.

“I’d rather be home. I’m very lonely here, my kids flew down to help me keep it together. I want to go home,” said Don Perri.

John Perri says his mother was brought to the facility three weeks ago to recover after a stroke.

Now there is a new concern as 21 patients and six staff members in another building at the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. They have now all been removed to three local hospitals for care along with 38 other patients.

A statement from Freedom Square says the 38 patients do not have symptoms and were removed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to allow staff at the facility to focus on the patients that remain.

Donna Perri says they’ve been getting conflicting information about what’s going on inside.

“We are planning on having her discharged tomorrow. We’re hearing all kinds of stuff about insurance will pay, won’t pay because we’re taking her out. We don’t care. Her safety comes first,” said Donna Perri.

Other residents in buildings near Freedom Square are concerned because they haven’t been notified by management about what’s going on.

“They had an outbreak and they did not reveal it to anybody. So, they are basically doing what China did to us,” said Dennis Kelly.

A statement from Freedom Square says they are working with the Pinellas County Department of Health and following CDC guidelines to keep their patients safe.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: