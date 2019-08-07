Pinellas County marks Purple Heart Day with new memorial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wednesday, August 7 is the annual observance of Purple Heart Day in the United States.

The original Purple Heart, designated as the Badge of Military Merit, was created by General George Washington in 1782 to recognize soldiers in the Revolutionary War.

Today, the purple heart is given to U.S. service members who were wounded or killed in combat. The medal features a bust of George Washington and his coat of arms.

To mark Purple Heart Day this year, Pinellas County is unveiling a new memorial honoring veterans who have received the prestitgious metal.

Congressman Charlie Crist will unveil the memorial in a ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at War Veterans Memorial Park in Bay Pines.

Pinellas County was officially designated a Purple Heart County in 2017 in recognition of the county’s service to veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

