Pinellas County man uses gas can with his name on it to start car fire, documents show

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a truck using a gas can with his name on it.

Police say Andrew “Andy” Danilla, 64, of Pinellas County was spotted on home surveillance video knocking and yelling at the victim’s home to return money that was allegedly stolen from him. When the victim’s son answered the door, they told Danilla their father was not home.

Police say Danilla continued to knock and yell for several minutes before setting fire to the victim’s 2000 GMC Truck parked in front of the house.

Surveillance video shows Danilla walking towards the victim’s home with a red plastic gas can.

Documents state the same gas can, with the name “Andy” written on it, was left on the rear of the truck after it was lit on fire. Danilla later told police it was his gas can.

Danilla was arrested and held on $10,000 bond. Documents show alcohol may have played a factor in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss