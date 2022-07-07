INDIAN RIVER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A former employee of an Indian River Beach hotel reportedly stole over $3,500 from guests, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Kiara “KiKi” Butler, 32, was arrested on Wednesday on 7 counts of burglary and 2 counts of unauthorized credit card use that occurred between June 25 and June 27.

According to the arrest reports, Butler accessed the rooms at the Harbourside Hotel through key cards she made herself.

On the evening of June 25, Butler reportedly stole a Louisiana resident’s wallet and used a credit card to make a $42.26 purchase from a 7-11 gas station and a $20.73 purchase from Family Dollar. Police said surveillance cameras captured her at both locations, but the Family Dollar footage showed she was wearing apparel from the hotel the wallet disappeared from.

The sheriff’s office said Butler is accused of stealing money from 3 different rooms the next day, including $1,500 from one room alone, and from 2 rooms on June 27.

In total, Butler has been accused of stealing nearly $4,200.