ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Emergency Management leaders will teach residents how to prepare their families, property and pets during hurricane season at Lealman Exchange from 10 a.m. to 4.pm. Saturday.
Event highlights include:
- Presentations by local experts on important storm-related topics, including hurricane planning for pets, Pinellas County flood risks, and a Q&A session about the 9-1-1 Regional Communications Center and County Information Center
- Locate your evacuation zone and learn about zone changes
- Register for special needs assistance
- Free hurricane kits while supplies last
- Free vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and boosters; flu vaccine & Hepatitis A vaccine
- Free pet services: microchips, rabies vaccine, tags and licensing
- Look at emergency response vehicles up close.
- Free hot dogs, snow cones and refreshments while supplies last