ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Supervisor of Election’s Office starts early voting for Florida’s primary election this weekend.

The county has three locations where residents can vote early:

Election Service Center – 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo

County Building – 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Pinellas County Courthouse – 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater

Pinellas County early voting runs from Aug 13-Aug 21. On weekends, residents can vote from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. weekdays. There are over 691,000 active registered voters in Pinellas County as of Saturday.

Other Bay area counties starting early voting this weekend are: