Pinellas County coronavirus: Donation site set up for healthcare workers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Pinellas County has set up donation sites for individuals, businesses, even colleges to donate critical medical equipment needed for those on the front-line fighting COVID-19.

Pinellas County has received tens of thousands of donations so far, but they say more supplies are still needed.

Eckerd College is just one of the many who have stepped up to the plate to help. The college donated their equipment that will not be used this semester.

“We are donating about 1400 pairs of gloves, 200 masks, some of which are N95 and the others are surgical masks, and then also 100 pairs of safety glasses,” said Eckerd College Associate Professor Liz Conrad.

The two donation sites for medical supplies are Walsingham Park at 12615 102nd Ave. in Seminole, and Tropicana Field, Lot 4, 198 17th St. S., St. Petersburg.



The Tropicana Field and Walsingham Park sites will operate from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday, March 30, through Saturday, April 4.

Here is a list of the supplies that are requested:

Personal protection equipment (PPE) items requested:



• Surgical face masks (note: we cannot accept homemade face masks at this time)

• P100 masks

• N95 masks

• Face shields

• Nitrile exam gloves, powder free

• 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves

• Eye protection – safety glasses

• Surgical tear away gowns

• Safety eye goggles



Disinfectants requested:



• Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol

• 91% isopropyl alcohol

• Clorox wipes

• Lysol disinfectant spray

• Sani-cloth wipes

• 3% hydrogen peroxide



Medical devices requested (new and unused only, please):



• Ventilators – Hospital, Transport, Home Use – Invasive positive pressure ventilators that can be utilized for intubated patients

• CPAP – Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea

• BiPAP/BiLevel – Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea

• High Flow Nasal Cannula Set-ups

