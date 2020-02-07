Pinellas Co. schools looking to fill over 50 school bus driver positions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8’s Chip Osowski was live Wednesday night at Largo High School as the Pinellas County School District looked to fill dozens of open school bus driver positions at a job fair.
The county is looking to currently fill 55 open positions.
8 On Your Side also reached out to other school districts in Tampa Bay to see how many open school bus driver positions are currently available.
- Hillsborough County – 90
- Manatee County – 15
In addition to bus drivers, Pinellas County schools are also looking for food and nutrition employees.
