Pinellas Co. police find crack pipe in car of school zone speeder, affidavit shows

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was arrested Monday morning after he was stopped for speeding in a school zone along the 5200 block of Gulfport Boulevard S and providing officers with a suspended license.

Police say Martin Michaels, 40, of South Pasadena was stopped for speeding in a school zone with no brake lights and an expired tag. When officers made contact with Michaels, they say he provided them with a suspended Florida driver’s license and had an open container of beer in plain sight.

According to an affidavit, Michaels had three prior DWLSR convictions and a forcible felony conviction for burglary from November of 2000. Michaels was arrested and his vehicle was later impounded and searched.

Officers say they located a glass crack pipe on the center of the bench seat which tested positive for cocaine.

