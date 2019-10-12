Pinellas Co. man uses flaming cocktails, hatchet to try to kill trailer park resident, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested for attempted murder and arson after he placed flaming Molotov cocktails (flaming plastic bottles with lighter fluid inside) at the door of a trailer Thursday.

The incident occurred at a trailer park at 1499 22nd St. N. around 8:45 p.m.

Police said Bertram Mann, 43, was seen placing a Molotov cocktail inside the door of a trailer with two witnesses inside. When they made their escape, one of the witnesses told police he saw a trailer just south of theirs already engulfed in flames.

When one of the witnesses approached Mann to ask what he was doing, he said Mann attacked him with a hatchet. Police said Mann struck the him repeatedly in the back and chest, which required immediate medical attention.

Mann was arrested for attempted murder and arson in the first degree.

No other details were released.

LATEST STORIES: