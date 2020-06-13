PHOTOS: Tampa Bay protesters call for justice after death of George Floyd

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For weeks now, people all across the country have come together for rallies, protests, marches and gatherings to call for justice and spread the message that black lives matter following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Several rallies have been held throughout the Tampa Bay area and have been mostly peaceful.

Some protests, however, have escalated and resulted in arrests. One of Tampa Bay’s first protests turned into a riot as night fell, with looters hitting University Mall.

These galleries will be updated.