PHOTOS: Tampa Bay protesters call for justice after death of George Floyd

June 6 Black Lives Matter protest at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa, Fla. (Melanie Michael/WFLA photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For weeks now, people all across the country have come together for rallies, protests, marches and gatherings to call for justice and spread the message that black lives matter following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Several rallies have been held throughout the Tampa Bay area and have been mostly peaceful.

Some protests, however, have escalated and resulted in arrests. One of Tampa Bay’s first protests turned into a riot as night fell, with looters hitting University Mall.

  • Tampa Champs on fire (WFLA photo)
  • Tampa PD photo
  • Arrests made after June 2 protests in Downtown Tampa, Fla. (Malik Parler/WFLA photo)
  • (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • Arrests made after June 2 protests in Downtown Tampa, Fla. (Malik Parler/WFLA photo)
  • Tampa PD photo

