TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The famous New York hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week, according to local fire officials.

The fire was reported at the Grossinger’s Catskill Resort Hotel Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. A statement from the fire department said that the first units to arrive “had to cut through a gate in order to access the roadway to get to the fire.” According to wire service TMX, the resort has been closed since 1986.

Photos shared by the fire department showed the three-story building engulfed in flames. A firefighter on a tower ladder can be seen dousing the fire with water.

Credit: Liberty FD / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Fire officials said the overgrowth and other barriers on the property made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames. The fire took about six hours to put out.

After the fire was extinguished, the Town of Liberty Code Enforcement requested the building be demolished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.