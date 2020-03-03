PHOTOS: Daylight shows devastation after tornado rips through Middle Tennessee

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado early Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

  • Germantown tornado damage
    Germantown tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Germantown tornado damage
    Germantown tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Germantown tornado damage
    Germantown tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • tornado damage
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • tornado damage
    tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Lebanon tornado damage
    Lebanon tornado damage
  • Lebanon tornado damage
    Lebanon tornado damage
  • Donelson tornado damage
    Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Donelson tornado damage
    Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Donelson tornado damage
    Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Mt. Juliet tornado damage
    Mt. Juliet tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Mt. Juliet tornado damage
    Mt. Juliet tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Mt. Juliet tornado damage
    Mt. Juliet tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Mt. Juliet tornado damage
    Mt. Juliet tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Mt. Juliet tornado damage
    Mt. Juliet tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Donelson tornado damage
    Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Donelson tornado damage
    Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Donelson tornado damage
    Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Donelson tornado damage
    Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • East Nashville Drone footage
    An aerial view of damage in East Nashville around Holly and South 19th Street after last night’s severe weather.
  • Monroe Street damage
    Monroe Street damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Monroe Street damage
    Monroe Street damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Monroe Street damage
    Monroe Street damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • East Nashville tornado damage
    An aerial view of damage in East Nashville after last night’s severe weather.
  • McFerrin Avenue
    McFerrin Avenue (Photo: WKRN)
  • McFerrin Avenue
    McFerrin Avenue (Photo: WKRN)
  • Downymeade Drive damage
    Downymeade Drive damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • McFerrin Avenue
    McFerrin Avenue (Photo: WKRN)
  • Holly Street
    Holly Street (Photo: WKRN)
  • Germantown
    Germantown (Photo: WKRN)
  • Germantown
    Germantown (Photo: WKRN)
  • Germantown
    Germantown (Photo: WKRN)
  • Holly Street
    Holly Street (Photo: WKRN)
  • Damage in the area of I-40 and Mt Juliet Rd
    Damage in the area of I-40 and Mt Juliet Rd (Courtesy: Gina Waters)
  • Damage in the area of I-40 and Mt Juliet Rd
    Damage in the area of I-40 and Mt Juliet Rd (Courtesy: Gina Waters)
  • Damage in the area of I-40 and Mt Juliet Rd
    Damage in the area of I-40 and Mt Juliet Rd (Courtesy: Gina Waters)
  • Old Hickory exit to Central Pike
    Old Hickory exit to Central Pike

Severe storms shredded at least 40 buildings and killing at least ten people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville.

Daybreak revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees, leaving city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state capitol were closed, and some damaged polling stations had to be moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting began.

Residents of the historic Germantown neighborhood walked around in dismay as emergency crews closed off roads. Roofs had been torn off apartment buildings, large trees uprooted and debris littered many sidewalks. Walls were toppled, exposing living rooms and kitchens in damaged homes. Mangled power lines and broken trees came to rest on cars, streets and piles of rubble.

