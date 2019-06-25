Photo of officer saving boy goes viral after he’s killed in line of duty

(KMOV/CNN) – A Missouri community is mourning the loss of a police officer killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

A picture of that officer, Michael Langsdorf, saving a little boy from a fire in 2003 is now being shared all over social media in his memory.

Keandre Colenburg, 18, was just 2 years old when his family’s home caught on fire back in 2003

He said they escaped to the roof where his dad dropped them to strangers below.

“He was my hero. He caught me,” Colenburg told KDSK.

Moments later the Post Dispatch captured this picture of him clinging to Officer Langsdorf.

Colenburg has kept a copy in his room all these years.

Now other law enforcement officials are sharing this image on social media in the officer’s memory.

“It was kind of heartbreaking because I was hoping to meet the guy again one day because he did kind of save my life. It was really sad, it’s really sad,” Colenburg said.

Colenburg’s family said that on the night of the fire, Officer Langsdorf came to check on them in the hospital

“That was just so nice of him to come check up on us, see how we were doing,” Colenburg recalled.

Now that Langsdorf leaves behind two children, nearly the same age as the boy he saved years ago, Colenburg wants them to know how much he was appreciated.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry it happened. My prayers and thoughts go out to his family and kids.”