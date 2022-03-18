The findings of a small French study may be reassuring to those with histories of the heart condition who are reluctant to get vaccinated, experts said.

(NBC News) — The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to be safe in people previously diagnosed with myocarditis, according to a small study presented Thursday at a European medical conference.

The findings, experts say, should help reassure people who previously experienced myocarditis that Covid vaccination is safe.

Myocarditis is an inflammatory heart condition with a number of causes, including viral and bacterial infections. The mRNA Covid vaccines, from both Pfizer and Moderna, have also been linked to a small but increased risk of the condition.

The new study was presented virtually at the European Society of Cardiology Acute CardioVascular Care conference. It has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, though it is undergoing peer review.

