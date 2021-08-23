Military Monday on Bloom explores perspectives, concerns and feelings veterans have on the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Colonel Retired, DJ Reyes joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss how soldiers and veterans feel about the end of the two decade war in Afghanistan.

