Person who was reportedly seen hanging onto boat near Gandy Bridge found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A person who was reportedly seen hanging onto a boat near the Gandy Bridge was found safe inside their vessel, authorities said.

Multiple agencies responded to reports of a capsized vessel near the bridge Thursday morning, but it appears the boat never capsized.

Eagle 8 flew over the scene and saw a helicopter and several emergency vehicles and boats that were looking for the boater.

News Channel 8 later learned authorities made contact with a boater who said he fell out of the vessel, but made it back in safely.

Further information was not available.

