Person shot, killed at house gathering in Spring Hill

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Spring Hill Saturday morning that left one person dead.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred at 16244 Albright Road where a small gathering of people was taking place. Deputies said the victim showed up at the gathering and got into an argument with the shooting suspect.

The suspect then went inside of the home and returned with a gun, shooting and killing the victim, deputies said.

The suspect was arrested and detectives are investigating the incident.

No information was released on the suspect or victim in the case.

Pasco Sheriff Deputies are currently on scene investigating a shooting of a person at 16244 Albright Rd in Spring Hill…. Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 21, 2019

