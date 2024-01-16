BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot at a Brandon McDonald’s on Monday night.
Investigators said the suspect was warned about trespassing earlier in the evening but returned to the restaurant and shot a person. Then they fled on a bicycle.
The victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators did not provide any information about the suspect or victim.
