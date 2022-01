FILE – This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company’s stationary bicycle in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(NBC News Channel) — Peloton plans to charge customers more for its original Bike and Tread products.

Beginning Jan. 31, the company will be asking customers to pay an additional $250 for delivery and setup for its Bike, and an additional $350 for its Tread, according to a banner on its website.

Previously, those fees were included in the total price for both products.

Peloton says the changes are due to rising inflation and heightened supply chain costs.