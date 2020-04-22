Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Pelosi tables proxy voting proposal after GOP opposition

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The coronavirus pandemic has ignited a debate between lawmakers on whether telecommuting and voting by proxy should be allowed in Congress during these unprecedented times.

The House was scheduled to consider the measure allowing remote voting Thursday,  but due to growing Republican opposition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, took it off the table.

“My biggest concern is why would you bring people back – jam through a proxy vote and without having worked with both parties making sure Congress is acting in the way and the manner in which we were designed to,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, argues that members of Congress should be allowed to cast votes remotely during the pandemic.

“Putting 435 people in a room is not a good idea,” he said. “I don’t know what else people need to understand.”

McGovern said remote voting will allow lawmakers to do the work of the people while also doing their part to flatten the curve.

“If members can’t get to Washington – they can tell other members how they want their vote to be cast and it will be listed as if they cast that vote personally,” McGovern said.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said the House must find new ways to conduct business.

“We can spread the disease when we’re talking about trying to stop the disease – that makes no sense,” he said.

Not everyone supports the proposed change, however. Rep. Anthony Brindisi said it may be due to the generational divide between lawmakers.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-New York said he hopes lawmakers can come up with a way to safely conduct business.

“Though I was not a proponent of the proxy approach, I hope [McGovern] and the Democratic leadership do not give up on this issue,” Reed said.

The proposal will now have to wait until at least May to be looked at when Congress is expected to be back in session.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate 

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate "

Instacart pay issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Instacart pay issue"

PPP program getting more funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP program getting more funding"

Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids"

Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss