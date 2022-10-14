WASHINGTON (NBC News) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that she hoped then-President Donald Trump would come to the complex so that she could “punch him out.”

Pelosi’s daughter, documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, captured the moment and many others on Jan. 6 in footage shot for HBO and first obtained by CNN. It aired a few hours after the House select committee investigating the attack played other clips from the footage during its ninth hearing Thursday.

“Tell him if he comes here, we’re going to the White House,” the speaker jokes, reacting to Trump’s speech at the White House ellipse earlier in the day.

Another clip shows Pelosi speaking to her staff as a crowd began to amass at the Capitol. In it, Pelosi’s chief of staff, Terri McCullough, informs the speaker that the Secret Service had “dissuaded” Trump from coming to Capitol Hill to join his supporters.

