Pedestrian seriously hurt in accident on Highway 41 in Gibsonton

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian is being flown to the hospital after they were struck by at least one vehicle in Gibsonton Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the collision, which occurred on U.S. Highway 41 and Big Bend Road shortly before 7 a.m.

The pedestrian is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their injuries are said to be serious.

It’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

The incident has closed all lanes of U.S. Highway 41. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. Interstate 75 is running smoothly and is a good option, according to 8 On Your Side’s Meredyth Censullo.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: