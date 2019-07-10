Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 48-year-old woman was killed while crossing the road in Seminole Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Seminole Boulevard near 66th Avenue North at about 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say Ann Marie Musolf was walking on the sidewalk when she stepped into the roadway in front of a Toyota Tundra.

She died at the scene.

Investigators say Musolf had been drinking alcohol before the crash and was not using a designated crosswalk. The driver showed no signs of impairment. Speed was not a factor in the crash, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIES:

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

NEW VIDEO: Shark dragging case shows animal was also shot

Port Charlotte woman gets flesh-eating bacteria in foot at popular Florida beach

Dunkin’ Donuts manager arrested for hiring fake employee, pocketing checks

In US 1st, baby is born from dead donor’s transplanted womb

Rays minor league pitcher ‘flipped’ bus into home with girlfriend

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral