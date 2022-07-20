TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Bradenton early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of 14th Street West. The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

There is still no word on what led to the collision. News Channel 8 was able to confirm one person died.

