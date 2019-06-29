Pedestrian dies after hit and run on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway troopers are currently investigating a deadly hit and run accident that happened on 1-75.

According to troopers, a car traveling northbound on I-75 near the 238 milepost, which is just north of the Hillsborough County rest area, hit 50-year-old, James Robinson. The car then left.

Troopers say the pedestrian died at the scene of the accident.

The car is believed to be a Volvo commercial vehicle, according to troopers.

If you know of any information or know someone that might, please call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.