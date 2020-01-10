Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Pasco Co.

Aripeka, Fla (WFLA) Pasco County investigators aren’t saying much about a fatal pedestrian crash in Aripeka.

Just before 3 Thursday afternoon, somebody hit and killed a person walking near Old Dixie Highway and Aripeka Road.

On a stretch of Aripeka Road, Deputies concentrated their efforts on a car pulled off to the side. Several Sheriff cruisers lined the road.

Not far away, there was another scene. Here, Deputies surrounded a P.T. Cruiser, smashed into a power pole, with its windshield shattered on the passenger side.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson will only say it is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident, and won’t tell us if the victim who was run over is male or female.

Investigators removed items from the P.T. cruiser. The lined up brown paper bags, like ones typically used to store evidence.

8 On Your Side doesn’t know if the driver intentionally ran over the victim, or if this is an accident.

A Sheriff’s office spokesperson said people involved in this crash are cooperating with investigators.

As it stands right now, we don’t know how the 2 crime scenes are connected.

At this point, there are no arrests.



