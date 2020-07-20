Peach Cobbler (gf)
By Chris Tucker
Ingredients:
Filling:
1200g Peaches (about 5 large) sliced
75g caster sugar
50g brown sugar
2 ½ tablespoons cornstarch
¾ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons whiskey
Topping:
190g GF All Purpose Flour
100g Corn Meal (super fine ground)
1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon cinnamon
113g unsalted butter, melted plus 30g unsalted butter not melted for topping
220g buttermilk
Method:
1)Preheat your oven to 400 degrees
2) Prep your peaches! I like to slice the peach while it’s still on the pit. I find it super easy, but the goal is to just get it sliced into sections. You should get roughly 20 slices out of each peach.
3) In a large mixing bowl, toss the sliced peaches with the sugar, brown sugar, cornstarch, salt, and whiskey. Dump the peach mixture into a 9×13 inch baking dish. Set aside
4)In the same bowl that you just dumped your peach mixture out of (because why dirty another bowl), whisk together the GF flour, corn meal, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
5)Make a well in the center of your dry ingredients and pour in the butter milk and melted butter. Whisk together until a smooth batter form.
6) Spread the batter on top of the peaches and sporadically top with the additional 30g of butter.
7) Bake at 400 for 30-35 minutes until deep golden on top and bubbly around the edges!
