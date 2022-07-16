Sunday morning will start out with a few coastal rain areas and humid conditions with lows in the upper 70s. Showers and storms eventually move east of I-75 late in the afternoon. With a mix of sun and clouds highs will rise into the lower 90s.

This weather pattern will stay with us through Wednesday with an onshore flow, but moisture will be limited heading into next week so expect fewer storms. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows around 80 degrees through the middle of next week.

Our typical afternoon rainy season pattern returns Thursday through next weekend with lows in the upper 70s and highs in the middle 90s.