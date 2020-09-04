Pasco’s Gunn Highway Flea Market likely closing for good as vendors look for answers

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Paul Semanco is devastated, for the past eight years, he’s leased the Gunn Highway Flea Market, and this week he learned the lease had been terminated and the market would be closing.

“I’m dumbfounded man, I don’t know what to say,” said Semanco from his office at the market. “I don’t want to cuss but I don’t see how somebody could be so cold-hearted.”

The market has been closed since March due to the coronavirus and this weekend was supposed to be the grand reopening.

He and a number of vendors and employees have spent that time sprucing up the place, taking care of roof and road repairs, and painting. They also had social distancing signs made up for this weekend.

Semanco leased the property from a family in Texas. A family representative informed him that the property had been sold and that’s why the lease was being terminated he feels the family could have given him and his vendors a bit more time.

“And to sum up our conversation, she says my heart goes out to you. I don’t think she has a heart,” Semanco said.

Victoria Leppert was almost in tears on Thursday. Unlike your typical flea market vendor who has a booth or two, she has half of an entire building. It’s filled from floor to ceiling with light fixtures and chandaliers.

Her father started the business and she continued it after his passing. Since the market has been closed, she’s maxed out her credit cards and counted on getting back to business so she could get back on her feet.

“This is my main source of income. Been doing it for almost twenty years. Don’t know what I’m going to do when the market closes,” said Leppert. “I have no place to put everything.”

Bill Trafk is also in disbelief, he’s been selling his Coca-Cola collectibles at Gunn Highway for about eight years.

“I started with a little motorhome out front and then I built up all of this,” said Trafk. “And to have it just erased in a day is just really ridiculous.”

Semanco says his original lease specifies that he and his vendors have 180 days to vacate the premesis, but the property owners indicated they want the area vacated in 30 days. Semanco says he negotiated 60 days, but may seek some legal advice.

8 On Your Side reached out to attorney Charles Gallagher, who suggested that perhaps some sort of agreement can be reached with the new property owner.

“There are a whole lot of innocent folks here that didn’t plan for this and didn’t do this,” said Gallagher. “So, ideally the folks, cooler heads can prevail, and sit down at the table and work out a solution.”

