Pasco woman arrested for driving teen to botched drug deal that ended in stabbing

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey woman is behind bars after she allegedly drove a teenager to a drug deal gone awry.

Michelle Miller, 34, was arrested for child neglect on July 28 and booked into the Pasco County Jail, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said Miller had driven a 16-year-old to an undisclosed location so that he could sell marijuana. Miller later told deputies she was concerned for the teen’s safety with it “being a bad area, and dark outside,” an arrest affidavit states.

Deputies said Miller and the teen pulled her vehicle up next to a potential buyer, who reached through the window and snatched the marijuana out of the boy’s hands. Then he took off running.

The boy chased after the thief and a fight ensued. Then the boy pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed him, leaving the victim with multiple lacerations on his elbow and wrist, according to the report.

After the incident, Miller allegedly made several false statements in an attempt to mislead investigators.

She later admitted to lying to protect the teen.

The boy admitted to stabbing the victim during the fight. He was arrested for aggravated battery and taken to a juvenile detention center for evaluation.

Miller was arrested for child neglect and resisting an officer without violence. She is being held at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

