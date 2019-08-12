Pasco woman arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 1-year-old Holiday girl was hospitalized Sunday after ingesting a very powerful opioid that was left behind by her caregiver, deputies said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 after the child became lethargic and unresponsive. It was later determined the child had overdosed on fentanyl.

Paramedics arrived and administered Narcan and the child became responsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she is currently being monitored.

“At this time, it appears the overdose was stopped due to the Narcan administration and the victim is expected to be okay,” the affidavit states.

The child’s caregiver, Heather Aliesha Revell, reportedly admitted to injecting heroin into her arm in her bedroom, where the child was sleeping.

Revell initially told deputies she thought she cleaned up the drugs, but later said she believed she left some of the remnants behind and that the child ingested it.

Deputies found a white substance in Revell’s bedroom, which she said was heroin. They also found several drug paraphernalia items, according to the report.

Revell, 35, was arrested for child neglect and possession of heroin, Xanax and drug paraphernalia. She is being held at the Pasco County Jail.

