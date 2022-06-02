PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s office recently welcomed a new four-legged friend to the force.

K-9 Cooper, a one-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois cross, will help K-9 unit deputies on a variety of calls including missing persons cases. Cooper will also help sniff out dangerous narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

K-9 Cooper successfully passed his certification last week and has already started work. He recently tracked down a suspect in an armed aggravated assault case on his first deployment.

Deputies said Cooper will soon be dual certified, as he is also working toward his narcotics detection certification.

All PSO K-9s are purchased using funds donated by community members, groups and businesses.

The team said they are excited to get to work to keep the citizens safe.

“We are incredibly grateful for these donations that enable us to keep our community safe,” the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said.