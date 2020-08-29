Pasco sheriff’s office needs help to solve 2013 cold case

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in a 2013 cold case homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Nov. 26, 2013, Quantrell Keller, 23, was shot and killed at his home on Rosedale Lane in Holiday.

The suspect is described as a “short, stocky” Hispanic man, who was at the time, approximately 20 to 25 years-old.

CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect or suspects involved in this homicide.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report it anonymously online.

