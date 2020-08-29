Pasco sheriff’s office needs help to solve 2013 cold case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Quantrell Keller, courtesy of family via the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in a 2013 cold case homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Nov. 26, 2013, Quantrell Keller, 23, was shot and killed at his home on Rosedale Lane in Holiday.

The suspect is described as a “short, stocky” Hispanic man, who was at the time, approximately 20 to 25 years-old.

CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect or suspects involved in this homicide.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report it anonymously online.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss