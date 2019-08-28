Pasco school on alert after ‘vague threat’

PASCO COUNTY (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is sending deputies to Cypress Middle/High School after a vague threat placed the school on a “controlled campus” alert.
The sheriff’s office said sending the additional deputies to the school is out of an abundance of caution.
The school is located at 8701 Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel.
Deputies will stay at the school as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.
