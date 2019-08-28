Breaking News
Vehicle plunges into Tampa Bay after Howard Frankland Bridge crash
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Pasco school on alert after ‘vague threat’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_102856

PASCO COUNTY (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is sending deputies to Cypress Middle/High School after a vague threat placed the school on a “controlled campus” alert.

The sheriff’s office said sending the additional deputies to the school is out of an abundance of caution.

The school is located at 8701 Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies will stay at the school as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss