Pasco man breaks into car, gets naked, puts on children’s shorts found inside: deputies

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A 41-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested after he broke into a car, took off his shorts and underwear, and put on a pair of children’s shorts he found in the center console.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Doublas Surnicki was in New Port Richey Sunday morning when he broke into someone’s Pontiac G6. Once inside the car, deputies said he took off his shorts and underwear. He then reportedly removed a pair of child’s shorts from the center console and pulled them up to his legs.

Once confronted by the owner of the vehicle, deputies said Surnicki exited the car with the children’s shorts still around his upper thighs.

Surnicki reportedly told deputies his truck got stuck in mud on Bounty Street and walked south until he found the victim’s Pontiac and decided to get in. The sheriff’s office said Surnicki could not explain why his shorts and underwear were located on the ground near the back of the car. He denied having the children’s shorts on.

Surnicki is charged with auto burglary.

