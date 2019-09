HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for child abuse after he allegedly burned a 5-year-old girl for trying to take a french fry without permission.

The child told deputies that Eric Lahr, 37, burned her left hand with a hot french fry after she tried to take one of the fries without permission.

Deputies say the burn will presumably leave a permanent scar on the girl’s hand.

Lahr was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

