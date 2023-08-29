PASCO COUNTY, Fla — In response to Idalia, Pasco County announced the closure of its offices to the public. The closures are scheduled to begin at noon on Tuesday, August 29, and will extend throughout the entire day on Wednesday, August 30.

The county said offices are expected to resume operations on Thursday, August 31 depending on weather.

The decision to close the government offices comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both employees and residents in the face of potentially deteriorating weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Idalia.

In addition to the office closures, Pasco County officials have made adjustments to public services to facilitate evacuations and assist residents during this period of uncertainty.

One of the key adjustments is the provision of fare-free rides on the GoPasco routes on Tuesday, August 29. This initiative aims to aid individuals in their evacuation efforts. However, passengers are advised to anticipate delays due to the expected high demand for these services. It’s worth noting that bus services may be subject to suspension based on the prevailing weather conditions. Those planning to utilize this service are encouraged to stay updated through the county’s official social media channels.

For individuals seeking assistance or information, the Pasco County Customer Service Center will remain operational around the clock until further notice. Residents can connect with the center by dialing 727.847.2411 or by engaging in online chats via MyPasco.net. In case of emergencies, individuals are reminded to dial 911 for immediate assistance.

For more information and updates, visit MyPasco.net and follow Pasco County Government on all social media platforms.