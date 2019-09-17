Pasco firefighter’s infant daughter dies following violent car crash

PASCO COUNTY (WFLA) — The Pasco County Fire Rescue confirmed the death of firefighter Hunter Garcia’s infant daughter Tuesday morning following a violent crash Friday afternoon.

Garcia, 23, was in a severe multi-vehicle crash with his wife and daughter on Van Dyke Road Friday afternoon. The 5-month-old child, Clara, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Garcia suffered serious injuries to his face and other parts of his body. His wife has undergone a few surgeries for a fractured back and pelvis. Their daughter was described as being in the worst condition.

The crash that injured Garcia and his family is still under investigation. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Granit said Friday a vehicle traveling on Brown Street ran through a stop sign and T-boned a car traveling westbound on Van Dyke.

In total, four cars were involved in the crash of which included eight people. Five of the eight were taken to the hospital, the other three declined medical treatment and remained on scene.

Garcia was discharged from the hospital Monday, but remains by his wife’s side.

If you would like to help support the family, you may click this link to make a donation.

