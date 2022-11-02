LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Firefighters Charities of Pasco has kicked off a no-shave November fundraiser to benefit firefighters impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Normally during November, Pasco County firefighters grow their mustaches to raise money for firefighters impacted by cancer. The mission is different this year as firefighters will raise funds for fellow firefighters impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Firefighters will keep their mustaches until November 19th when an event called “Movember Shave Off” will take place at Double Branch Brewery in Wesley Chapel.

According to Captain JJ Martinez, Vice President of Pasco County Professional Firefighters Local 4420, firefighters are unable to grow their beards due to respiratory masks and personal protective equipment used in hazardous environments.

One firefighter who will receive help from the fundraiser is Cody Janski. He was at a shelter on standby to respond during Hurricane Ian when his Northport home was impacted by floodwaters.

Janski told 8 On Your Side his wife and three-year-old daughter swam out of the home to seek safety. The destruction caused by floodwaters and winds left Janski and his family living with a relative.