Pasco man arrested for keying truck after argument

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was set to become an elementary school teacher was arrested for allegedly keying a man’s truck after they got into an argument at a clubhouse in Land O’ Lakes.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the victim notified deputies after he saw a long, thin scratch that went from the driver’s side door to the fender of his gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

The man said looked at surveillance video and saw 50-year-old Larry Bridges key the truck. Officials said they had previously argued at the Lake Padgett East Estates, where the truck was parked.

A deputy reviewed hours of surveillance video from that day and observed Bridges reach into his pocket as he walked away from the truck. The deputy did not see anyone else walking in close proximity to the truck, according to the report.

The deputy showed the video to Bridges, who said he did not remember damaging the victim’s truck but offered to pay for the damage, which will cost $1,895.13 to repair, the report states.

The report listed Bridges’ workplace as Pine View Elementary School in Land O’ Lakes. A spokesperson for Pasco County Schools has since clarified he had not yet started at the school.

“His start date would have been Monday, August 5, but his offer of employment was rescinded after his arrest,” the representative said in a statement.

Bridges was arrested for criminal mischief and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

LATEST STORIES: